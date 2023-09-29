Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julie Walters, a bra fitter at Marks & Spencer in Aylesbury is celebrating her 40th year working for the high-street retailer.

Julie recently travelled to London to join M&S colleagues from across the country, all of whom were celebrating milestone anniversaries, ranging from 25 to 50 years. Over 200 colleagues attended the event and were congratulated by M&S Co CEO, Katie Bickerstaffe and thanked for their dedication and service.

M&S has been part of many special memories for Julie over the last 40 years, having worked at the store since she joined M&S in October of 1982. Julie has spent her whole career working the Aylesbury store where she specialises as a bra fitter.

As a specialist bra fitter, Julie loves to help people and has found the role extremely rewarding over the years, from helping pregnant women or first-time mothers pick a new bra, to supporting transgender customers and young girls pick out their very first bra.

A particular highlight was when a pregnant customer Julie helped pick out bras for named her son after Julie’s son!

M&S is truly Julie’s second home, working with colleagues she calls friends, many of whom have been with the store for more than 20 years, including her best friend, Cassie McVeigh.

Julie Walters, Bra Fitter at M&S Aylesbury, commented: “It’s honestly been an amazing experience working at M&S over the years.

"So much has changed but one thing remains the same, the people – both colleagues and customers – are the best!

"My passion for helping people has never diminished and I’m so grateful I’ve been able to work in a job I love for so many years.

"I’d like to thank M&S for all the wonderful memories I’ve made with the company and for the fabulous trip to London – I had a great time!”

Natalie Moon, Store Manager at M&S Aylesbury commented: “There’s no doubt about it, Julie is an integral part of the team and has had a huge part to play in our success over the years.

"Having served M&S for a number of years with her tremendous bra fitting expertise, she has not only been able to make customers feel at ease, she’s also worked with the team to train colleagues and pass on her knowledge.

"I’d like to thank Julie for her years of service to M&S – it’s truly an honour to celebrate this milestone with her!”