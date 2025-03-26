Milton Keynes recruiter warns of supermarket stock delays amid HGV driver shortage

Leading HR and recruitment specialists, Gi Group, which has a branch on Midsummer Blvd in Milton Keynes, is issuing a call to action for the Government to further invest in supporting HGV drivers into work, in order to combat industry driver shortages and potentially serious delays leaving businesses such as supermarkets severely understocked.

The logistics industry provides an innovative setting for those in search of a practical career, but with restrictive barriers in place for those training to break into the industry, where can individuals turn and what can be done to combat driver shortages?

Joe Bagworth, Assistant Manager at Gi Group, commented: “The logistics industry has faced a number of challenges in recent years from an ageing workforce and new HGV driver insurance to IR35 compliance and the increase to minimum wage. We have seen first-hand the barriers in place for trained drivers within the industry which we feel is only going to increase driver shortages, particularly for Class 2. It is no secret that the industry has, and continues to face, an ageing workforce, but this is only being perpetuated further as the Government introduces entry barriers.

“I’ve been working within logistics recruitment for the past four years, and in that time I have seen the gaps between Class 1 and Class 2 drivers increase dramatically.”

In the UK, a Class 1 driver holds a Category C+E licence, allowing them to drive large articulated lorries (HGVs with detachable trailers). These vehicles are typically the biggest on the road and used for long-haul journeys or transporting goods between distribution centres. Class 1 drivers often require advanced skills in manoeuvring and reversing with trailers, given the vehicle’s size and complexity.

A Class 2 driver holds a Category C licence, which permits them to operate rigid body vehicles (trucks where the cab and trailer are fixed together). These are generally used for shorter, local deliveries such as supermarket supply runs or urban goods transport. Class 2 drivers still handle heavy loads but typically with less complex vehicle setups than Class 1 drivers.

Joe warns that if action is not taken to incentivise more people into becoming Class 2 drivers, essential services such as supermarket deliveries could face severe disruption. Class 2 drivers play a critical role in ensuring shelves are stocked and local logistics run smoothly. The current shortage poses a real threat to these services, which millions of people rely on daily.

“Class 1 drivers are trained to do long journeys from A to B, whereas Class 2 drivers and 7.5 tonne drivers will focus on shorter ‘drop off’ routes. Historically, you used to have to work your way up to be a Class 1 driver but with industry changes, you can now go straight in at that level. This means we’re seeing fewer and fewer Class 2 and 7.5 tonne drivers on our books. If this trend continues, the sector will be facing some very real problems - and so will businesses and consumers.”

Part of the struggle in getting new HGV drivers into cabins is the aging workforce and not enough of Gen Z looking at the industry as a career path. According to the latest data from the International Road Transport Union (IRU) only 13 percent of the UK’s logistics workforce is under the age of 25.

Joe added: “Everyone knows that 25 is the lucky number when it comes to insurance, whether for cars or HGVs. But as the Government is supporting more individuals through their driver training, they’re coming out qualified with nowhere to turn.

“Until you have a license for six months, you won’t be insured but without insurance, individuals can’t get experience. It can often feel like when a solution to one challenge is found, another presents itself. The barriers to insurance mean people are stuck without a job as you can’t just wait around for six months without stable income.”

In addition, qualified drivers under the age of 25 face prohibitively expensive premiums. Without affordable insurance, companies are reluctant to hire inexperienced drivers, leaving them unable to gain the necessary on-road experience. This catch-22 situation is stalling careers and exacerbating driver shortages across the industry.

To address these challenges, Joe believes the Government working closely with the recruitment industry and driver organisations to create innovative insurance reform could be key to expanding the workforce, which is urgently needed.

He also emphasises the need for targeted incentives to encourage drivers to pursue Class 2 or 7.5 tonne roles rather than heading straight for Class 1 positions, which currently offer higher pay and prestige. Without this balance, supermarket shelves and local deliveries could face significant disruption and have huge impacts across the UK.

Joe continued: “Getting HGV drivers insured and on the road is our greatest challenge, but one I think is solvable. But we need an urgent focus on Class 2 driver incentives and insurance reforms to prevent serious impacts on everyday services.”

