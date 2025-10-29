Milton Keynes apprentices win National Engineering Award

The Members of Elevation Nation - Celebrating their AAC Win

A team of talented apprentices from Niftylift, based in Milton Keynes, has won the 2025 IMechE Apprentice Automation Challenge (AAC), marking the company’s second consecutive victory in the prestigious national competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The finals took place at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry, where a record 17 apprentice teams from across the UK competed to design and showcase innovative automated products.

Niftylift’s winning team, called Elevation Nation, impressed the judges with their creation, the Automated Stirrer, a clever kitchen aid that makes cooking easier through hands-free stirring. Designed and built entirely by the apprentices, the product demonstrates both creativity and engineering skill, offering practical benefits for everyday use.

Chief Judge Toby Heagarty said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elevation Nation's Automated Stirrer Prototype

“The winning team significantly impressed with their presentation skills. The prototype they developed showed iteration over time into their final product and the significant amount of research they had done into the market was a key factor in the judges’ decision.”

Niftylift’s Apprentice Development Manager, Karl Digby, added:“The team should be really proud of themselves for the work they put in. They’ve been excellent ambassadors for the company and for the apprenticeship scheme.”

Niftylift’s Chairman and Founder, Roger Bowden, said the result highlights the strength of engineering talent in Milton Keynes:

“This achievement is a testament to the enthusiasm, creativity and professionalism of our young engineers. To see two different Niftylift teams win this competition in consecutive years is remarkable and reflects the strength of our apprenticeship programme. Our apprentices continue to make us proud, not only through their technical skill but also their passion for engineering innovation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win follows Niftylift’s 2024 success at the same competition, when another Niftylift apprentice team, Elevate Elite, took first place. Two members of this year’s team, Paigan Huish and Ben Gillow, were also part of that group, earning them the distinction of back-to-back wins.

Niftylift’s 2025 team members include:

Paigan Huish – Team Leader

– Team Leader George Mott – Product Design Lead

– Product Design Lead Haydn Nixon – Product Design Support

– Product Design Support Ben Gillow – Coding & Electronics Lead

– Coding & Electronics Lead Ewan Bell – Coding & Electronics Support