MHA Thames Valley office bolstered by key appointment

National accountancy and business advisory firm MHA, the UK member firm of Baker Tilly International, has further strengthened their banking and finance offering following the appointment of banking and finance director, Matt Wheeler within their Thames Valley office.

With more than two decades of commercial experience in the financial services sector in banking institutions including Barclays, Allied Irish Bank, Close Brothers and Propel Finance, Matt joins MHA at a pivotal time in the firm’s ambitious growth journey.

MHA’s banking and finance team is the firm’s in-house commercial finance advisory service, supporting a diverse client base—from owner-managed businesses and SMEs to large corporates—by providing tailored finance solutions and expert advice.

Matt says: “MHA has a very client centric people first culture where the needs of their clients are put first, with every requirement offered a tailor-made solution.

MHA's Matt Wheeler

“I chose MHA, as their structure and ethos will allow me to provide a full market solution-based approach to clients funding requirements, rather than having to follow a single lender credit policy to lending.”

Across his more than 20 years of commercial experience within the asset finance sector Matt has acted at director level across both direct and indirect channels and crossing a wide range of sectors, which include construction, manufacturing, transport and agriculture, providing asset finance solutions up to £20m for his clients.

Greg Taylor, partner and head of banking and finance at MHA said: “Matt is a fantastic addition to our national banking and finance team. His depth of experience and client-focused mindset will bring fresh perspectives and significantly benefit both our Thames Valley office and clients across the UK.

“We are excited to have him on board and look forward to the impact he will make as we continue to grow.”