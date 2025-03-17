Marlow-based Citygate expands with launch of new car leasing business
Having secured FCA approval, a dedicated team at Citygate Leasing is working with a panel of funding partners to offer Personal Contract Hire (PCH) to retail consumers and Business Contract Hire (BCH) to organisations.
Although Citygate Leasing will cover mainland UK, there is a particular focus on acquiring new corporate customers across London and the Home Counties, areas which are synonymous with the Citygate brand.
With access to a large network of dealer groups for vehicle ordering and processing, Citygate Leasing offers multiple car and LCV brands, as well as a ‘Salary Sacrifice’ solution for businesses who are considering the benefits of EV leasing, as part of a wider staff rewards scheme.
Initially, the business will deliver new vehicles only but is exploring options with selected partners to introduce secondary leasing of approved used stock.
Commenting on the launch of Citygate Leasing, which is based at the group’s corporate HQ in Marlow, Managing Director, Greg Taylor, said:
"Leasing has become an increasingly popular choice for consumers looking for cost-effective and convenient vehicle and maintenance solutions, so the launch of our new leasing business aims to ensure that Citygate continues to offer the breadth of products and services which meet the needs of both retail and corporate customers.”
Established in 2006, Citygate operates 18 dealerships located in London, Chalfont, High Wycombe, Reading, Ruislip, Slough, Twickenham, Watford and Wooburn Green. Employing over 650 staff, the company represents Volkswagen, VW Commercial Vehicles, Škoda, SEAT, CUPRA, GWM Ora and Kia for new, used and aftersales.