An Aylesbury resident has expressed his frustrations with a major retailer after he was refused alcohol despite being 32.

Francis Elliott, has called for Tesco to use common sense when it comes to its alcohol policy after he was told he could not buy a pack of beer and a couple bottles of wine at the superstore on Tring Road in Aylesbury.

Francis was completing his weekly shop with his 17-year-old sister when assistants representing the retail giant said he could not buy a bottle of wine and Peroni.

"What was I supposed to do leave her in the car?!” Francis said to The Bucks Herald. “There was reason to believe that the alcohol was for her. I’m old enough to be her father!”

Tesco declined to comment on the incident. It uses a ‘think 25 policy’ which the supermarket giant states is the scheme followed by most retailers and recommended by police forces and trading standards groups.

People working for the company are told to check for valid identification on all age restricted products when a customer looks like they may be aged under 25 years of age.

This incident showed Tesco’s policy in action as Francis’s sister looked under 25 and did not have identification.

However, Francis felt he was patronised by Tesco staff when he could not take the alcohol home with him. His frustrations grew when the retailer’s customer service team gave him generic responses when it was challenged on the validity of the policy.

Francis’s sister was visiting him at his home and he believes it was obvious that the alcohol had been purchased as part of a weekly shop, and not to facilitate underage drinking.

He added: “It felt very silly. And it’s frustrating as it’s my local supermarket. I understand that they have to err on the side of caution, but for them to not really understand that there needs to be some kind of [leeway]. It does feel quite silly.”

Francis also questioned the effectiveness of the policy, believing that if a 19-year-old was buying alcohol for a 17-year-old to drink illegally, it is likely that they would wait outside to avoid being penalised.