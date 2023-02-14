Amateur fantasy film-makers make it to the big screen in Buckingham woman's documentary

A film-maker from Buckingham has made a documentary about a group of men with a passion for making fantasy films, that’s set be screened in Buckingham next month.

Justine Kibler grew up in Buckingham and went to the Royal Latin School. Now aged 36, Justine is a freelance photographer and film-maker and has recently completed an MA in Documentary at Liverpool John Moores University.

Forklift driver Scott Bailey, aged 54, has spent 13 years and £12,000 making a series of fantasy films in his local Scout hut near Dunstable, with his group, the Dunstable Movie Makers.

Lights, Camera, Goblins

Justine’s documentary – Lights, Camera, Goblins – follows Scott and his club as they make their third instalment.

The fantasy films centre around the battle between good and evil. The baddies have obtained the crystal that can create or destroy anything, and the goodies need to win it back.

The main actors include producer Scott, supermarket supervisor Anthony Elmes, fine art photographer Graham Matthews and lollipop man Alex Saunders, all from Dunstable.

Justine, who is a visiting photojournalism lecturer at the University of Buckingham, said: “For the producer, Scott, it is an all-consuming pastime. Costumes are procured from eBay, Scott spends hours editing in a tiny room and shooting is done at the local Scout hut.

"It is escapism for them - a welcome break from the boring every day. There’s a lot of improvisation, clashing of swords, fighting. They clearly love it.

"I wanted to make the documentary because I think this is great example of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. They enjoy doing it regardless of the outcome and it brings people together week in, week out.”

Scott said: "It was great for Justine to do a documentary about our films – so people can see the highs and lows of making a full-length movie and see processes like make-up and costumes."