'Major improvement needed' at Aylesbury takeaway after low food hygiene rating

A takeaway restaurant in Aylesbury was given a low score in its most recent hygiene inspection, according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.

According to the Government agency website, JFC in Kingsbury was given a one-out-of-five score on 27 November.

A rating of one is classified as major improvement is necessary, businesses that receive low scores from council officials can request a re-inspection.

According to the breakdown on the Food Standards Agency website, the biggest concerns were with the Aylesbury takeaway’s management of food safety. This category covers the systems and checks a business uses to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat. Council officials will check for evidence that staff know about food safety and that there is a strong chance those standards will be maintained going forward.

The business has been told to improve its food hygiene standards

The cleanliness and conditions at the Aylesbury fast food service were found to be generally satisfactory. Businesses are examined to see if they are using appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

For its hygienic food handling, the business was also told improvement was necessary. This category covers the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Mangal Express at 1 Nightingales Corner, Little Chalfont, Buckinghamshire received a four-out-of-five rating one day earlier. Chung Ying House at Gold Hill North, Chalfont St. Peter, Gerrards Cross, was given a three-out-of-five rating on the same date.

A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.