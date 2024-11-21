Lottery prize worth over £100k goes unclaimed in Buckinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mystery winner has not claimed their National Lottery prize, despite it being over £100,000 in value.

The National Lottery is hunting for a missing winner from its ‘Set For Life’ draw-based game, who won £10,000 for the next 12 months.

National Lottery players are now being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim the major prize.

A winning ticket bought in Buckinghamshire remains unclaimed, the unknown player had matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on 4 November 2024. The National Lottery has revealed that the winning Set For Life numbers on that date were 5, 14, 22, 33, 44 and the Life Ball was

The mystery man is set to receive a nice pay bump each month (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

5. The lucky ticket-holder has until 3 May 2025 to claim their prize.

It is advised that anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Allwyn, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners advisor at Allwyn, operators of The National Lottery said, “If you bought a Set For Life ticket in Buckinghamshire for the draw on 4 November, it’s time to look everywhere - check the pockets of coats you might have been wearing

at the time as you might well have been out and about for Bonfire Night celebrations? Failing that, check bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces – anywhere and everywhere you can think

of!

“Do you live or work in the area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through? We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and pay out their life-changing prize - imagine the possibilities for them for the next year and beyond, and especially in the lead into Christmas. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Information on National Lottery games can be found online here.