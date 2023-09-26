News you can trust since 1832
Long-serving Aylesbury solicitor retires

Having practiced as a sole practitioner for over 40 years in Temple Street, Paul Lucas will retire at the end of the week.
By Paul LucasContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:14 BST
It was with a heavy heart he made his decision but feels the time is right.

"It has been a pleasure and an honour to serve the local community for so long, but I have new adventures to explore.

"I would like to thank the many wonderful clients for their support and of course my loyal staff who have helped me over the years.

"Although my office will officially close at the end of this week, there is much still for me to do, if I hold papers that any client wishes to collect please visit www.paul-lucas.co.uk to assist you.”

