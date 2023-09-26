Having practiced as a sole practitioner for over 40 years in Temple Street, Paul Lucas will retire at the end of the week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was with a heavy heart he made his decision but feels the time is right.

"It has been a pleasure and an honour to serve the local community for so long, but I have new adventures to explore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I would like to thank the many wonderful clients for their support and of course my loyal staff who have helped me over the years.

Us the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.