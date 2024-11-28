Long-awaited cafe opens in Aylesbury as town also gains new dessert store

Two new food outlets have opened in Aylesbury in the past seven days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday (24 November) Go Doughnuts opened in Kingsbury, three days after the long-awaited Starbucks drive-thru opened in Berryfields.

Plans for a drive-through store run by the coffee giants were submitted back in 2021, and after getting council approval in late 2023, the cafe has finally opened to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the two-year period when plans for the new cafe off Sir Henry Lee Crescent were under review, dozens of residents objected to the proposal.

Go Doughnuts has now opened in Aylesbury

Concerns were raised with how the international company’s latest outlet would affect local traffic in-and-out of the new development.

When explaining the reasons for approving the project, officials representing the council, mentioned the potential jobs the project would create and social benefits the new cafe could bring to locals.

Aylesbury now has three Starbucks stores with one opening in Market Square two years ago, and a first outlet being launched in the mega Sainsbury’s store, which opened in late 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go Doughnuts officially opened this week in Aylesbury town centre. Signage advertising the new stores opening was first spotted in the town this June.

Ahead of its opening the store advertised job opportunities so it could train up new employees ahead of its winter launch.

Go Doughnuts says on its website: “Crafted with a meticulous touch, our doughnuts are an enticing fusion of signature icings, delectable toppings, and sumptuous sauces. Indulge your senses with our divine ice cream shakes, frappes, and mojitos, each boasting signature recipes and combinations that are conjured in-house.”