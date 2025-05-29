London Pet Show Live celebrates dogs sniffing power with Buckinghamshire-based Medical Detection Dogs

Rosie the Medical Detection Dog - MDD/Megan Williams/ Animal News Agency

Buckinghamshire-based Medical Detection Dogs trains dogs to detect the odour of human disease with the aim of developing faster, more efficient and less invasive diagnostics that lead to better patient outcomes.

The Charity is at the forefront of the research into the fight against cancer and other life-threatening diseases, including Parkinson’s disease and bacterial infections.

Their Bio-Detection Dogs are trained to find the odour of those diseases in samples such as urine, breath and sweat and the Charity’s work has the potential to benefit millions.

Demonstrating how by applying the science of canine olfaction to benefit people by training Medical Alert Dogs to detect minute changes in an individual’s personal odour that’s triggered by their disease.

By alerting them to an impending medical event, helping them manage complex, life-threatening medical conditions and improving their quality of life.

In addition, the book, Daisy’s Gift, written by the Charity’s CEO, Dr Claire Guest, describes her own cancer journey will be amongst a huge selection for sale in the show’s own Literary Corner hosted by the independent book shop - Paper Cat books.

CEO Dr Claire Guest commented:

“We’re really looking forward to the London Pet Show Live, to bring to life in the Dog Activity Arena how our trained dogs make such a positive contribution to society. Medical Alert Assistance Dogs help people with life threatening conditions including. Type 1 Diabetes, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS) and Addison’s Disease. Bio Detection Dogs are leading us one step closer to innovative ways to diagnose diseases like bowel cancer, Parkinson’s disease and UTIs earlier. We also have a stand where you're welcome to chat with our team, learn more about our work and find out how you can get involved and support us.”

