Local entrepreneur wins Bucks pitch finals

Mavesh, founder of Hope Naturals, won first place at the Next Generation Buckinghamshire Pitching Finals on 28th September. Her brand aims to provide eco-friendly, plastic-free personal care and household essentials. “Winning this competition is an exciting step forward in my journey to help families make sustainable choices for a healthier planet,” says Mavesh. Stay tuned for the upcoming launch.

Mavesh Malik started Hope Naturals out of a desire to reduce waste and live more sustainably. As a busy professional, she found it hard to make eco-friendly choices that fit her lifestyle. “I often felt guilty about my purchases, knowing they weren’t good for the environment,” she says. By changing her own habits, Mavesh realised many others felt the same way and wanted to help them make easier, better choices.

After months of research and juggling her job with this passion project, Mavesh decided to take the leap and start Hope Naturals. “This brand is the result of my personal experiences and my desire to make a positive impact. Winning this pitch competition is such an exciting step forward for me,” she shares.

The Next Generation Buckinghamshire Pitching Finals celebrated various entrepreneurs, many of whom focused on social impact. This competition, part of the Start Up Buckinghamshire Bootcamp Programme, highlights the importance of innovation and community-driven solutions. The event underscored the need for diverse and impactful businesses in the region.

With plans to officially launch Hope Naturals soon, Mavesh is excited to share her vision. “I invite everyone to join me on this journey toward a zero-waste future. Together, we can create a positive impact on our environment and make sustainable living a norm rather than an exception,” she concludes.

Residents interested in learning more about Hope Naturals and signing up for the exclusive waitlist can visit www.hopenaturals.co.uk. Follow the brand’s journey on social media to stay updated on the launch and product offerings:- Instagram: @hope.naturals- Facebook: Hope Naturals