Local digital agency gains major industry recognition

Local digital marketing agency Invanity, headquartered in Aston Sandford on the Buckinghamshire/Oxfordshire border, is making national and international waves with a string of prestigious accolades.

The agency has been shortlisted for the UK Digital Excellence Awards 2025 in the category of Stand Out B2C SEO Campaign, a recognition of its innovative and results-driven approach to digital strategy. This follows a Silver Award win at the European Search Awards, where Invanity was honoured for Best Use of Search, highlighting the team’s growing reputation across Europe.

Adding to the agency's recent achievements, founder Jack Kennedy was named in Campaign’s Media Week 30 Under 30 in 2024, a highly regarded list that celebrates the nation’s most promising young talent in media and advertising.

“These recognitions mean a great deal to us as a small but ambitious team,” said Jack, Founder of Invanity. “We’re incredibly proud of the work we’re doing with clients and grateful to be acknowledged on such prominent platforms.”

Invanity, which started in 2019, has maintained around 50% year-on-year growth since day one by helping brands create real impact through SEO, paid media, and content strategies.