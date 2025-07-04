Local company wins an Award of Excellence

Sheque, based in Marsh Gibbon, has been given an Award of Excellence for their online boutique which sells affordable wedding dresses.

The award was given as a result of many customers nominating them for their excellent range.

As times are tight for everyone many brides are having to carefully budget their wedding and can’t afford or choose not to afford a flamboyant wedding dress from a high street wedding boutique, who need large margins to cover their extensive overheads.

Kate Andrews, Director of Sheque, recognised this, along with the fact that over ¼ of women getting married are over 40 and have different priorities and fashion tastes. So she developed an online boutique to address the gap in the market.

Their website has over 100 sophisticated and affordable wedding dresses, as well as 140 special occasion dresses, all carefully selected to meet the brief.