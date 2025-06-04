Local 24-year-old business owner making a big difference in Bucks

At just 24 years old, James Richardson is quietly leading a youth and community revolution across Buckinghamshire. The founder of The JR Sports Group — recently crowned SME Sports Coaching Company of the Year for Buckinghamshire.

James has built one of the region’s fastest-growing providers of wraparound childcare, PE support, and holiday camps. But this is about more than just business — it’s about creating opportunity, inclusion, and joyful experiences for local children.

Launched in 2021, James started the company with nothing more than a few hours of coaching and a passion for working with young people. Initially named "JR Football", the business was focused solely on sport. But as James got to know the families and schools he was working with, he saw the need for a broader, more inclusive offering — and changed the name to The JR Sports Group.

Today, the company works in over 30 schools, provides wraparound care and PE delivery, and runs multi-activity campsthat support thousands of children. From dodgeball to drama, Zorb ball sessions to Nerf battles, James and his team aim to deliver exciting, inclusive experiences that leave every child smiling.

A standout part of this work is The JR Sports Group’s involvement in the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme — a government initiative that provides fully funded holiday camp spaces for children on free school meals. This summer, the company is offering an incredible 2,395 HAF places — each one including a free hot meal, a lifeline for many families during the school holidays.

“These are children who might not otherwise have a safe place to go, or a warm meal to eat,” James says. “For some, our camps are a highlight of their year. We’re not just keeping them entertained — we’re giving them unforgettable experiences.”

The company prides itself on inclusion, with many children attending who have SEND or neurodiverse needs. Staff are trained to provide thoughtful, child-centred support, and the team works closely with parents and local authorities to meet every child where they’re at.

James’s approach is grounded in listening — to children, parents, staff, and schools — and responding to what the community needs most. That mindset is what’s helped him to grow so quickly, adapt his model, and expand his offering in such a short space of time.

Despite the success, James remains focused on the heart of the work: “It’s not about ticking boxes,” he says. “It’s about helping children feel safe, confident, and excited to be here. When you see a child who arrived nervous running around with a huge smile by the afternoon — that’s everything.”

Looking ahead, James’s goal is to continue expanding across Buckinghamshire and beyond — bringing his unique energy, vision, and care to even more families. And for someone who started with just a handful of sessions and a big dream, he’s proving that the right mission, led by the right person, can change lives — one child at a time.