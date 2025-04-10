Iconic ducks reunited in central Aylesbury for special Easter display

The ducks are back

The iconic Aylesbury ducks which sat outside the original Friars Square Shopping Centre have been reunited for a special display.

Discover Bucks Museum in Church Street, has reunited the two ducks that were displayed outside of the original Friars Square Shopping Centre.

Both sculptures that were first displayed in Aylesbury in the late 1960s until 1987 are back on show in the town centre.

They can be found next to the Roald Dahl Children's Gallery at the Aylesbury museum. Access to the courtyard area next to the gallery is free, so Aylesbury residents who grew up with the ducks can get a free nostalgia boost this Easter.

The ducks were made in Aylesbury over 50 years ago

Discover Bucks Museum manager, Jenny Dewhirst said, “ It’s been a joy to bring these ducks together again and put them on public display after so many years. They’re a happy part of many peoples’ childhood and you can’t help but smile when you see them.

"A year ago, the museum hosted the “I Grew Up: 80s” exhibition which prompted memories of Aylesbury in the ‘80s and we’ve been hoping to display the ducks together since then. Many thanks to Aylesbury United Football Club and Aylesbury Town Council for making this happen. The whereabouts of the turkeys remains a mystery and we’d love to hear from anyone who has a clue as to what happened to them.”

Aylesbury Football Club owns one of the ducks, the other is owned privately.

Aylesbury United director Simon Lacey said, “The Friar Ducks have long been a quirky, but cherished part of Aylesbury’s rich heritage and their return marks a special moment, where the community can relive their childhood memories. As proud ambassadors of the town and its culture, we at Aylesbury United have always recognised the Ducks not just as a symbol of local history but as a part of the clubs.

"Their return is a symbolic moment, as the club prepares to return to the town and resume its place at the heart of the community, bringing the town together so that we can grow together.

“As the Ducks take their place in the museum, we hope they bring back fond memories for long-time residents and spark curiosity in future generations. Just like our club, their spirit lives on—quirky, proud, and unmistakably Aylesbury.”