Huge artificial intelligence data centre coming to former Bucks machinery site
and live on Freeview channel 276
A huge data centre designed for artificial intelligence (AI) will be built in the village of Saunderton.
Buckinghamshire Council has approved a planning application for the former Molins tobacco machinery site on Haw Lane.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Construction of the data centre will begin in autumn this year and be completed by summer in 2026, according to Virtus, the company behind the plans.
The UK data centre firm said its new site ‘marks a significant leap forward’ in providing the infrastructure for new AI machine learning technology.
The approved plans include groundworks, security fencing, gates, vehicular access, internal roads and 150 car parking spaces, as well as the retention of existing office buildings and the ‘ballroom’.
The plans also include one three-storey data building and three two-storey data buildings, one of which will house an electricity substation.
Virtus said the development will create skilled jobs, improve local infrastructure and create training opportunities for local people.