Buckinghamshire outlets receive updated food hygiene ratings including new Princes Risborough restaurant

New ratings for 11 venues in Buckinghamshire
By James Lowson
Published 26th Feb 2024, 11:47 GMT
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Buckinghamshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Among the places to receive new ratings is the recently opened Mia restaurant in Princes Risborough.

Here are the new ratings for Buckinghamshire restaurants, a score of five means hygiene standards are very good, four is considered a good score:

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker (photo from Victoria Jones/PA Images)A Food Standards Agency rating sticker (photo from Victoria Jones/PA Images)
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker (photo from Victoria Jones/PA Images)

-Rated 5: Salt & Vinegar at 54 Wedgewood Street, Coldharbour, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 14 February

-Rated 5: Esquires Coffee at Lucas Furniture at Lucas Furniture, 2 Sir Henry Lee Crescent, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 13 February

-Rated 5: Crafty Goat Cafe at The Bucks Goat Centre, Layby Farm Old Risborough Road, Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire; rated on 9 February

-Rated 5: Aylesbury Rugby Football Club at Ostlers Field, Brook End, Weston Turville, Buckinghamshire; rated on 14 February

-Rated 5: Craftyard at 13 High Street, Wendover, Buckinghamshire; rated on 14 February

-Rated 5: Elm Farm Tandoori at 5 Elm Court, Elm Farm Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 14 February

-Rated 4: Cabin, a takeaway at The Gatehouse, Pegasus Way, Haddenham, Buckinghamshire was rated on 16 January

-Rated 5: Crumbs Too at 2 High Street, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire; rated on 8 February

-Rated 5: La Crepe Escape at 23 High Street, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire; rated on 8 February

-Rated 4: Miya Japanese, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 39 High Street, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire rated on 18 January

-Rated 4: at 6 Sycamore Place, Hill Avenue, Amersham, Buckinghamshire was also given a score of four on 9 October

