Homesitters Ltd wins E2 Media Platinum Business Award 2025

Homesitters Ltd is proud to announce that it has been awarded the E2 Media Platinum Business Award 2025, the highest honour in the E2 Media Awards programme.

This prestigious accolade follows our earlier success this year when we were named winner of the E2 Media Award of Excellence 2025 for Leading Home and Pet Sitting Company.

The E2 Media Awards celebrate businesses that exemplify excellence, innovation and resilience, and the Platinum Award is reserved for the very best of the best. Each year, E2 Media reviews all Award of Excellence winners to select the ultimate industry leaders for the Platinum accolade. Importantly, only one company per sector can achieve this recognition.

The awards are highly competitive, with judging based on service quality, customer care, innovation, and a strong track record. To be chosen, businesses must clearly stand out from others in their field.

Commenting on the win, Ben Irvine, Director of Operations at Homesitters Ltd, said: “This award is down to our whole team and our professional homesitters. Their dedication, reliability and commitment to caring for our clients’ homes and pets is what makes Homesitters stand out. We are delighted their hard work has been recognised with such a prestigious award.”

Being named the Platinum Business Award winner not only acknowledges Homesitters’ consistent excellence but also reflects our role as a trusted provider of home and pet sitting services across the UK.

Homesitters is currently recruiting, so to learn more about joining the Homesitters team, please visit www.homesitters.co.uk or call 01296 630 730.