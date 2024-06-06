Michael Taylor is the new man in charge of The Eagle, photo from Matt Fowler

A historic pub in Buckinghamshire has reopened for the summer after a six-week revamp which cost £277,000.

The Eagle on the High Street in Old Amersham has reopened after a refurbishment project authorised by Heineken-owned Star Pubs.

Michael Taylor is now running the pub, the experienced manager moved to the area from Kent.

Upgrades made over the closure period include improving the pub’s garden which sits along the riverside and offers views to Barn Meadow recreation ground.

The Grade II listed pub has opened in time for the European Championships, photo from Matt Fowler

Star Pubs says festoon lights, heaters and smart new furniture will add to the alfresco experience. Also the group has highlighted a new bar for dogs serving water and treats.

Michael said: “The refurbishment has exceeded all my expectations. The difference is like night and day; anyone who’s seen it can’t believe the change. The Eagle looks fantastic. It has kept all its old-style charm and quirkiness – like the flagstone floors – but has been completely updated and is much more comfortable. I’m really excited to be opening the doors and can’t wait to meet everyone and become part of the community.”

Today (6 June) is the pub’s official reopening date, a number of changes have been lined up to welcome back customers, representatives have said.

A first look at the pub after the upgrades, photo from Matt Fowler

Among the changes confirmed is the return of the pub’s quiz night next Thursday (13 June). Star Pubs adds that the pub has installed new high spec sound system and screens, ahead of the European Championships.

Rohan Miller, Star Pubs’ area manager for Buckinghamshire, added: “The Eagle is a lovely old building that has been part of Old Amersham’s history for centuries. It’s like new and looking stunning again following the refurbishment. Michael is passionate about making The Eagle a success and it will be a superb local for the community to enjoy. We wish him all the best!”

Star Pubs said it aimed to maintain the pub’s old-fashioned charm and character during the makeover. However, new seating and panelling has been added to the pub’s interior. Also, the old stone floors, wooden beams and fireplaces have been kept during the upgrade work.