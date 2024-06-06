Hamptons is selling a traditional farmhouse in Princes Risborough that comes with 1.59 acres of countryside land.

It is located in a secluded part of Green Hailey and offers outstanding views of the surrounding Chiltern Hills.

Interested parties can take a closer look at property on Zoopla here, it contains five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three reception rooms.

Estimations from Hamptons suggest the home was constructed in 1870, a further extension to home took place in 1969.

A large timbered barn to the right serves as a three-car garage and also a workshop and storage space. Hamptons also advises the barn could be converted into an annex, if Bucks Council was willing to approve the changes. The new owner can also explore the vast landscaped gardens and trees going within them, there is also a patio area perfect for barbeques and gatherings.

The two nearest schools are just over a mile away and the nearest railway station is roughly 1.5 miles from the farmhouse.

To take a closer look at the property you can click through the below gallery:

2 . Living room Hamptons describes the room as a triple aspect sitting room with a Jetmaster fire and a large picture window overlooking the gardens. Photo: Hamptons Photo Sales

3 . Reception room One of the two other reception rooms in the home, both are located within the older part of the 19th century property. Photo: Hamptons Photo Sales