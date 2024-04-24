Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A historic grade II listed pub in Buckinghamshire has announced its receiving a £277,000 makeover.

The Eagle in Amersham is closing on Monday (29 April) and is set to reopen in mid-June with new designs and features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Taylor is taking over the pub and Heineken-owned Star Pubs has authorised the renovation project.

Michael Taylor is taking over management of the Amersham pub, photo from Matt Fowler

A complete renovation of the old building, which dates back to the 16th century, has been authorised. Design changes will aim to showcase the distinctive architectural details of the property.

Organisers want to improve the pub garden which overlooks the River Misbourne.

Among the upgrades coming to the pub are planting of new flowers, new furniture, festoon lighting, and an arch for the bridge over the river into Barn Meadow recreation ground at the bottom of the garden. Staff want to emphasise that the pub remains dog-friendly, and local walkers are encouraged to stop by.

The pub is set for a makeover, photo from Matt Fowler

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eagle will have an outside doggy bar serving bowls of water and treats for customers’ four-legged friends.

It is hoped that the changes inside will not affect the venue’s cosy layout, the old stone floors, wooden beams and fireplaces will be restored throughout the makeover.

A spokesperson for the pub group said: “In keeping with the age of the pub, the smart new décor will have a classic feel incorporating heritage colours, button-back fixed seating and wood paneling. Pictures of The Eagle and Old Amersham over the years will adorn the walls.”

Plans revealed by the group state it will focus on serving cocktails, craft beer and cask ales, as well as premium wines and soft drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An overhaul of the cellar is planned to improve the quality of the pints served on the premises. Michael is planning to run events at the bar once its reopened including: quizzes, movie nights, live music and stand-up comedy evenings.

Also the pub is buying a Sky Sports package and planning to show Euro 2024 games on its screens.