James Cameron has backed plans to construct a major new film studio site in Buckinghamshire.

In a letter delivered to Bucks Council the Oscar winning director has called on decision makers to approve Marlow Film Studios.

Filmmakers and developers have joined forces to submit a bid to open a major film studio on green space near the A404 bypass.

James Cameron backs the plan (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

According to the Marlow Film Studios group if approved by Bucks Council the project could create 4,000 jobs in the area.

However, campaigners have complained about the environmental impact the scheme would have, and many residents joined the Save Marlow’s Greenbelt group that opposes the scheme.

Mr Cameron is the latest high profile supporter of the scheme, with fellow Oscar winner Sam Mendes previously backing the project.

Known for using cutting-edge technology on his Avatar series, Mr Cameron said his new tech company Lightstorm Entertainment could use the studios.

An artist's impression of the site

He said: “I predict UK filmmaking capacity will be in ever-greater demand as the 2D-to-3D revolution unfolds in response to new display devices and increasing consumer interest. The 22.5% of total global box office the UK delivered in 2023 will grow, as a result. But embracing that opportunity necessitates support and boldness in thinking.

“The next iteration of screen storytelling requires a purpose-built working space of exceptional quality, and trained professionals needed to grow the 3D market. I'm impressed by the Marlow Film Studios masterplan. Situated at the heart of Europe's most important screen economic zone, Marlow is tailored to the needs of filmed media in the 21st century and beyond. I see Marlow as a potential UK and European base and training center [sic] for LIGHTSTORM 3D.”

Planning officers representing the council concluded that the project should be refused last year, but councillors decided to defer their vote so more analysis could be completed.

Developers are seeking to transform a 89-acre area into a modern film studio site, and plan to dedicate 25 acres of that space to nature, biodiversity and recreation.