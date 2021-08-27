Greggs in Aylesbury town centre to close on Saturday

The Greggs store in Aylesbury Town centre is closing for three weeks for refurbishment from tomorrow (28 August).

Staff announced the store will be closing for three weeks, meaning pastry-lovers will have to visit the two other shops in town.

The Greggs stores on Cambridge Street and Gatehouse Way will remain open, while smaller Greggs concessions remain available at service stations throughout the town.

Greggs Cambridge Street