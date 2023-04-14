Gender pay gap in Aylesbury Vale: 10 companies failing to close the gap, including The University Of Buckingham

Many employers across Aylesbury Vale are still failing to close the gender pay gap, new figures show.

April 4 was the deadline for employers across Great Britain to submit their 2022/23 gender pay gap reports to the UK government. Returns from more than 10,000 companies and organisations across the country show four out of five (79.4%) still pay men more than women on average.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The results also reveal gender pay gaps remain at many employers in Aylesbury Vale including: Orange Genie, The University of Buckingham, and Buckingham Group.

Many Aylesbury Vale businesses still pay men more than women (Adobe stock)

Only workplaces with 250 or more employees have to submit a gender pay gap report. The gap is calculated as the difference between median hourly earnings of men and women, as a proportion of men’s earnings. It excludes overtime and bonuses.

Not every employer failed to close the gender pay gap last year. The figures show more than 800 across Great Britain reported no gender pay gap at all, representing 7.9% of employers. Some of the big names where men and women earned the same on average include the British Film Institute, English National Opera, Department for Work and Pensions, Blackpool Pleasure Beach and The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These include: Blackpool Pleasure Beach Limited, the British Film Institute and English National Opera. More than 1,300 (12.7% of employers) across Great Britain were also found to be paying women more on average than men.

There were no businesses in Aylesbury that submitted statistics where women earn more than men on average.

An interactive table on National World allows users to check an employer’s gender pay gap

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the employers with the biggest gender pay gaps in Aylesbury Vale: