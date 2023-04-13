Two Aylesbury Vale beauty businesses announce merger promising additional employment opportunities

Since 1992, The Belmore Centre has been providing employment and opportunity to many, sitting at the heart of the home counties, and leading the way within the Beauty Industry. Today, we are about to see two great companies built from the heritage of the original Belmore Centre, become one, and with it create a team of over 40 staff members.

For the past 15 years, Karma House Clinic (previously Whitethorn Fields MediClinic) and The Belmore Centre have worked alongside each other as sister clinics. The Belmore Centre remains true to its roots, offering treatments for Health and Beauty, and focusing on Holistic Wellbeing. Karma House Clinic branched out within the other side of the industry, to cater for the ever-evolving Advanced Aesthetics market.

It is today that we see a move set to enhance and strengthen these two well-established local businesses. From 2 May, 2023, Karma House Clinic will be moving location to join The Belmore Centre in Stoke Mandeville. For the past four months, there have been extensive building works taking place at The Belmore Centre, as the new clinic is built on-site.

When two become one! Some of The Belmore Centre Therapists join The Karma Clinic Practitioners as they take the next step in their career paths.

Not only will the move grow and develop the businesses, in doing so it will create many employment opportunities with a fantastic career path within the company.

The Belmore Centre has always been a support for young up-and-coming beauty therapists. Each year they see many work experience placements from the surrounding schools, where pupils can come and get a taste of the industry.

As well as this, The Belmore Centre is strongly committed to ensuring newly qualified therapists are given the chance they deserve, and makes sure a percentage of its workforce are employed from college. This gives a local newly qualified therapist, the chance to develop and learn within a well established and professional salon.

The Salon Managers and many of the Senior Therapists at The Belmore Centre today, have been with the company for over 19 years, themselves starting at the centre for their work experience which led to employment once qualified.

This ceiling is now raised, as any enthusiastic team member will have the opportunity to progress right the way through, with training in IPL and advanced aesthetics to work towards.

From May, the company will have a total of 42 team members working together. This is made up of beauty therapists, practitioners, nurse prescribers, receptionists and visiting therapists. Not to mention The Cutting Room also located on-site, with their own team of staff members and loyal clientele.

As the two businesses become one, we look back on their history and humble beginnings...The Belmore Centre began in 1988, within the pool room at the old Belmore Hotel on Risborough Road in Stoke Mandeville. After a quick success, it took over the entire Belmore Hotel in 1992 and began employing staff. Then, in 1999, a move up the road to its current location on Lower Road, has seen it become a hub that caters for all health and beauty treatments including facials, hypnotherapy, massage, tanning, reflexology, foot health, shellac nails, body waxing and much more.Karma House Clinic was originally created in 2008 as Whitethorn Fields MediClinic, on Old Risborough Road in Stoke Mandeville. Following a compulsory purchase by the dreaded HS2, it moved location, and with it a rebrand, to Stone. For the past five years, Karma House Clinic has developed as one of the leading Advanced Aesthetics clinics in Buckinghamshire, offering treatments such as dermal fillers, cosmetic and medical tattooing, laser hair removal, and mole removal, with a CQC registered dermatology clinic.

Now their strength is in their connection, and the two businesses will become one, situated together on Lower Road in Stoke Mandeville.

