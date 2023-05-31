Aylesbury-based business working on HS2 project on track for £2.5m turnover
A business based in Aylesbury has announced its on track to reach £2,500,000 turnover by the end of the year.
INDSS which specialises in high voltage engineering and substation services, announced it was heading towards a highly-profitable year.
Recently the company has won contracts on a raft of high-profile projects including Crossrail, Tideway, London Power Tunnels 2 and most recently, HS2 for which it is supplying and maintaining the equipment providing the temporary power for all site buildings and the two tunnel boring machines (TBMs).
Having relocated to a new 3,000 sq ft office on Edison Road in December, INDSS has posted considerable financial growth this year.
INDSS has more than doubled its turnover in just four years, it was founded back in 2011.
Owner and commercial director, Sheri Irons credits the firm’s upward trajectory on a decision made in early 2022, to open INDSS up to external scrutiny. Sheri joined The Alternative Board (TAB), a local business advisory group and coaching service, which brings together business owners and leaders in a monthly private board setting. Together they discuss business challenges and set individual targets for which they are held accountable.
She said: “Working with TAB has had a huge impact on INDSS and has been the catalyst for three big changes within the business: investing in CRM software, employing a CRM manager and setting up quarterly strategic meetings. TAB has also helped me establish systems and structures that were needed to support the growth of the business, alongside a long-term exit plan. The results within just a year have been incredible and TAB has given our team the confidence to pursue and win big contracts like HS2.
“Spending time each month with other local business owners has also been invaluable. I had no idea how much fantastic advice I would glean from my peers even though they are working in completely different industries. It is almost impossible to step back from your own business and identify where change needs to happen so that external input has been transformational. Running an SME is not easy but the level of support I have gained through TAB has given me renewed ambition to take INDSS to new heights.”