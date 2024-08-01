From textiles to engineering, prison instructors support prisoners into careers you’d never expect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have you ever wondered who printed your divorce paperwork? Or where prisoners get their toothbrushes?

Around 7,000 prisoners, under instruction, manufacture millions of items each year behind the prison walls, from cell doors and camouflage nets to fire-escape staircases and even boxer shorts. As an instructor you could help prisoners to gain useful work skills and reduce their chances of reoffending upon release as a result.

Prison industries cover more than 300 workshops and provide goods and services in every category from textiles and laundry, to woodwork, engineering and even injection moulding, and HMP Aylesbury is looking for qualified staff to join as a prison industry instructor.

Michael Ogundimu, 40, started working as a prison instructor at HMP Aylesbury as he wanted a role that would allow him to use his professional skills to support prisoners with their rehabilitation.

Prison Instructor Michael Ogundimu

He says:

“Before coming to the UK I had more than 10 years’ experience in graphic design, including running my own business. I initially joined the prison service in December 2022 in a support role - known as an operational support grade (OSG) - after moving to the country from Nigeria.

“The OSG role was intended to be a stopgap before going back into design, but I found myself really enjoying working in the service, particularly the interactions with prisoners to help them find solutions to their problems. So, when a vacancy came up to become a signage instructor within the prison, I thought it was the perfect fit for me – I liked the idea of being able to use my knowledge and skills to help others.”

Michael has worked as an instructor since the start of June and his role involves supporting a team of prisoners to produce signs that are used by prisons across the country.

“Being an instructor was challenging at first as I wanted to establish good work ethics with the prisoners, but we are really beginning to work as a team now. Of the 14 prisoners I work with, none of them had previous graphic design experience so it’s been really rewarding seeing their skills develop.

“To be an instructor, good communication skills are vital as you need to find the right words at the right time. Life skills are also crucial to show prisoners that there is another path that is available to them if they want to work hard.”

As well as benefitting from a better work-life balance, prison industry work supports prisoners’ rehabilitation, helping them learn valuable new skills they can use when they return to their communities.

The focus of HMP Aylesbury’s work is to keep the prisoners and public safe, and staff help by being role models for prisoners and someone they can talk to. It all helps to break the cycle of crime.

Instructors are trained to work safely and effectively with prisoners and can also study for an apprenticeship. Prison industry roles also promise more stability, with staff benefitting from greater job security and a public sector pension.

To take your career in a rewarding new direction you can apply or find out more here.