Free ‘Business & Brainwaves’ brunch at Orega Marlow

Orega Marlow is delighted to announce its third complimentary business briefing and networking event, which will take place on Thursday 27th February.

Orega Marlow launched the event briefing series in November last year to give something back to the local business community. The concept is proving very popular with local entrepreneurs and business owners – as it combines an informative panel discussion with open forum networking. The company runs these events for FREE from its prestigious premises at Marlow International, on Globe Park, in Marlow – where it offers high-end private serviced offices and a contemporary co-working space.

Themed ‘Unlocking Creativity In Your Business for Commercial Advantage’, the morning offers a unique opportunity for the local business community to engage with experts and other like-minded leaders on the broad topic of creativity and how this relates to people, commercials, workspace and culture.

Attendees will enjoy a lively and educational panel discussion, featuring accomplished business leaders from diverse sectors. Attendees will gain actionable insights and tips to take away.

Following the panel element, there is a live Q&A, which stimulates debate and allows guests to ask specific questions. The event closes with open forum networking where people can freely connect with other attendees.

Sophie Turnbull, Commercial Director at Orega says: “Our monthly business briefings are perfect for ambitious, growing, medium-sized businesses looking to connect and take their success to the next level. Marlow is a brilliant location, full of energy and creativity, making these sessions extremely popular with our local business community. After the event, we warmly invite guests to stay and experience a day at Orega Marlow and enjoy our quality workspaces and first-class amenities.”

RegistrationThe event is FREE to attend, and spaces are limited.

To confirm your place please register at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/business-brainwaves-unlock-creativity-for-commercial-advantage-tickets

Date: Thursday, 27th February 2025

Time: 10.00am – 12.00noon

Location: Orega, Marlow International, Parkway, Marlow, Bucks, SL7 1YL