Local Gym shortlisted for National Fitness Awards 2023

Fitness Blueprint Aylesbury has been shortlisted in the National Fitness Awards, the UK’s biggest free-to-enter fitness awards and are in the running for a prestigious national award.The club has been shortlisted in the Community Involvement category.

Guy Woodliffe-Thomas, the proud owner of Fitness Blueprint, is elated to receive recognition for his gym's outstanding contributions to the local community.

He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The Fitness Blueprint team and I are deeply passionate about providing everyone with the opportunity to access high-quality fitness coaching.

"We are genuinely enthusiastic about coaching, whether it involves working with athletes, beginners, individuals in rehabilitation, or those with disabilities. We firmly believe that everyone deserves the right to receive quality guidance."

Fitness Blueprint has firmly established itself as a community-focused fitness hub, with a mission to make fitness accessible to people from all walks of life.

The gym's unwavering commitment to inclusivity and top-notch coaching has not only transformed lives but has also earned the appreciation of the local community offering personal training, group coaching, children's classes and mental health counselling.

The annual event recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country with shortlisted facilities being as far north as Elgin and as far south as Devon.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport, and in each category up to seven finalists have been selected, who will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will be out to impress by showcasing first hand the great work going on in their clubs.

Some of the community after a recent club social

This stage involves a visit to each finalist by a member of the awards team who will take a look around the facilities and chat to members and staff before compiling a comprehensive report, which will then be passed on to an expert judging panel to decide the lucky winners.

Trophies will then be handed out a glittering awards ceremony on Friday November 24 at The Athena in Leicester.