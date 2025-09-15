A review of a planning application to transform a closed pub in Aylesbury Vale which has previously been described as derelict, has hit by further delays.

As a result, the builder says he has had to lay off four workers. Nick Webb, the site owner who runs Prism Construction, is awaiting the outcome the outcome of the SANG (Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace) review relating to the White Lion in Marsworth, among other developments. The SANG for Aylesbury Vale had been scheduled to be decided in August, but this has now been put back until October.

The SANG is the provision of a designated area of land to offset the impact of new residential development on nearby protected habitats, in this case Ashridge. It is feared that planning permission for the pub conversion into two homes will now not be granted until further into 2026.

Councillor Peter Brazier reported to Marsworth Parish Council that the planning officer is sympathetic to the development, and efforts continue to find a satisfactory resolution.

Nick's company has invested over £1m into the renovation project

However, site owner Nick Webb shared a sobering update: “I’ve had to lay off four men. Works will continue short-term to safeguard the building, but beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess. I am between a rock and a hard place! It’s a sad state of affairs and completely contradicts what this Government promises.”

He is urging villagers to write to Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith to help move things forward.

Nick has been renovating the former pub to create two dwellings, since buying it earlier this year.

He previously revealed that he has invested more than £1 million into the project.

Nick, who was immediately slapped with a council enforcement order under caution for untidy land and deterioration of the building when he bought the derelict site earlier this year, said: “The council want this building restored, yet other departments stand in the way!”

Nick’s regeneration project has received strong support locally. Marsworth Parish Council chairman, Bob Kennedy, says: “This is outrageous. Villagers have suffered long enough on this.” And parish councillor Robert John says: “The obstructiveness on the part of the council seems diametrically opposed to the Government’s clear intentions to speed up and simplify.”

Nick adds: "I am not trying to save money here; if there is a fee to pay, I will pay but that’s currently not been decided by Bucks Council. We are a small developer/building company and simply can’t continue works at the White Lion indefinitely without planning permission (previously granted in 2015 and 2018, applied for again in 2021.)”