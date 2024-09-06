Former television chef takes over pub near Thame promising 'exceptional' food

A chef previously seen on international television screens is now running a pub near Thame.

The Crown Inn, located in Sydenham, has announced the arrival of Andon Andonov as its new landlord and head chef.

Andon, a celebrated chef originally from Bulgaria, was a regular on his nation’s television screens before he moved across to the UK 15 years ago.

He hosted "Cooking with Andon Andonov” and has since worked at hotels and restaurants, most recently at The Lord Nelson Hotel in Milford Haven.

Andon Andonov at The Crown Inn, photo from Picasa

Andon said: “My family and I are deeply grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the local community. I am excited to bring my passion for great food to The Crown Inn and to welcome guests from both near and far. In addition to supporting local events, we aspire to become a renowned destination for exceptional food and drinks, known for our friendly and inviting atmosphere.”

The Crown Inn says Andon is particularly passionate about food quality and is eager to provide guests with an unforgettable dining experience. The menu will feature classic British dishes alongside a selection of other European cuisines, showcasing Andon's diverse culinary expertise.

The Crown Inn is open for six days a week in the small Oxfordshire village and has both lunch and dinner menus. Andon adds that his family has had a warm welcome from the Sydenham community and pledges to keep the pub’s place as an integral part of the local community. More details on the pub’s opening times can be found online here.