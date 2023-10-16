Former builder from Aylesbury Vale wins £82k motorhome in online competition

“It gives us the freedom to go where we want, when we want”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A retired builder living in Aylesbury Vale was the winner of an online competition for an £82,000 motorhome.

Stephen Doyle, from East Claydon, was the latest winner of the daily BOTB competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Doyle was beaming with joy when BOTB presenter Christian Williams surprised him in person with the news he had won a Knaus motorhome.

Christian Williams presents Stephen Doyle with his prizes

“It’s a dream come true,” the Easy Win Competition winner said. “It gives us the freedom to go where we want, when we want.

“We had a caravan before and went to places like Yarmouth - the grandkids loved it. We sold it and were going to replace it, but then Covid hit.”

The 67-year-old added: “I’ve played the competition before on and off and to actually have won feels amazing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christian said: “This motorhome is unbelievable and has everything Andy needs in there to spend days and days away from home.

“I think he was about to paint the chicken shed when I surprised him. I’m pleased to have helped him get out of that.”

Each week the online competition gifts a lucky winner a new vehicle and also runs a lifestyle prize. Previous winnings include: Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes.

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £53 million-worth of cars so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BOTB first opened at Heathrow Airport in 1999 and is now a London-based company, but its competition is open to people all across the globe.

In 2019 the company celebrated crowning its 500th winner. The company uses former professional footballers to judge the competition independently each week, alongside current and former referees.