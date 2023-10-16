Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A takeaway restaurant in Thame has won a national award celebrating the quality of its food.

Patrons Pizza on Thame High Street won the Best Street Food gong at the Food Awards England ceremony.

Representatives from the takeout business were gifted their award at a ceremony held in Birmingham last Monday (9 October).

Meral Hasanov, Helin Hasanova, and their daughter Eliza Hasanova, collecting the award

Business Connect held the event at the Birmingham Conference and Events Centre, each winner was decided based on a public vote. Shortlisting for the finals was also based on nominations sent in from customers.

A representative from Patrons said on Facebook: “We did it again! Finalist in two categories and the winner of one of them.”

Across a number of categories the event is designed to recognise some of the talented people working in the food industry in England. At the event restaurants, takeaways, pubs, and cafes were all showcased.

A Spokesperson for The Food Awards England 2023 said: “We received an overwhelming response from the public, who nominated some fantastic establishments across the country. These awards are a testament to the passion and dedication of the country’s food industry, and the hard work of those who provide exceptional culinary experiences to their customers.

The business was also shortlisted for a second award

"The winners should be proud of their achievement, as they represent the very best of England’s food scene, and are a true reflection of the quality and diversity of the industry.”

Among the other categories people voted on were: Restaurant of the Year, Gastro Pub of the Year, and Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year.

Other winners came from Leeds, Nottingham, and Manchester.

Patrons Pizza prides itself on creating food using dough which is freshly made on the premises every day.

The takeaway company offers a delivery service and 95 per cent of the packaging used by the company is biodegradable. Also, 70 of the business’ deliveries are completed in hybrid vehicles.

As well as pizzas the business sells kebabs, burgers, and chicken meals. The company also offers a children’s menu.