Work has finished on a community project to transform the play area in an Aylesbury Vale village.

The playground by Mursley Sports Pavilion has been renovated to become more inclusive and accessible to children of all abilities.

Next Saturday, a ribbon cutting event is being held at the grounds to celebrate the new playing site with Buckingham and Bletchley MP Callum Anderson doing the honours. Members of the public are also encouraged to attend the event which will take place at 1:30pm.

Community Group, the Mursley Sports Association, said the area was due for a revamp, considering it was installed in 1997. The group noted that the aging equipment was no longer fit for purpose, and the uneven ground made the area unsafe, particularly for those with mobility challenges.

A more accessible play area has been installed

Money for the transformation was obtained via community fundraising projects, such as a hugely successful rock night, and through donations and grants from local organisations.

“This project is about much more than a new playground—it’s about making sure every child, including those with disabilities, has a space to play safely, together and freely,” said Reshma Craine, project lead. “We’ve worked closely with the village, school, and sports groups to ensure this space reflects the needs of our entire community.”

Disability charity, Scope, was consulted during the design period to help create a suitable playing environment. MSA notes that the new area contains wider entrances, a step-free roundabout, ground level games for all to play and avoids woodchip or grass but instead includes an all-weather surface made from recycled truck tyres which is smooth and stable, providing easy movement across the playground.

A separate exercise area has been constructed which is geared towards adults and older children.

A grand opening is planned for next Saturday

“This is a game-changer for our village,” said incoming MSA chair Hattie Fletcher-Webb. “It will bring people together, break down barriers, and create a space where everyone belongs.”

MSA says the project has been greenlit, in part, to address concerns around the health of young people in Buckinghamshire. By providing an accessible outdoor space, the project aims to encourage healthier lifestyles and greater social interaction, the group says.

