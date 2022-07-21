First look at new business centre opened in Aylesbury town centre

Regent House in Aylesbury has opened on George Street last month providing businesses with a new centre to work in.

The entire property has been refurbished ahead of welcoming local businesses on site.

It is a flexible workspace that can be used by both established businesses and freelancers looking for office space.

The new centre is now open in Aylesbury

The building is three-stories tall and has been kitted out with modern equipment and furniture.

Regent House is promising hi-speed WiFi to its customers, alongside bike racks and shower facilities.

Businesses can book out its private offices, while open office space is available on flexible terms for companies of all sizes.

The private offices can accommodate up to 30 people and hot desks can be used for those popping in and out of the facility.

Another look inside the recently refurbished venue

Regent House hopes the centre will provide businesses with a reason to work locally, to network and share ideas with like-minded companies.

Hayley Woodward, Regent House business centre manager, said: “Regent House recognises that our working habits in 2022 have changed, and spaces need to adapt for this decade. Businesses and freelancers demand more flexibility, and long commutes into big cities are no longer seen as a necessity for success.

"Our flexible workspace offers this in the centre of Aylesbury, and we’re excited to help contribute to a more vibrant, energised post-commuting future for the town.”

Regent House in central Aylesbury

The centre is located in the heart of the town next to cafes, pubs, restaurants and shops.

With Aylesbury’s commuter town status meaning many travel in and out of the town to London, Regent House aims to provide an alternative which attracts customers back towards local businesses.

The business centre will be hosting an official launch event this September, to introduce the workspace to the community.

The office space is available to rent now

More information on the pricing around the different features offered at the centre can be found on its website here.