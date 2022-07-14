Family-run authentic Italian restaurant in Tring set to close after 30 years

After three decades of trading, Francesco’s on Tring High Street is closing for good on 31 July.

The family that owns the business is looking to retire after serving authentic dishes to people in Tring and beyond.

Francesco, who is now in his 60s, has run the business ever since opening it up in the early 90s.

The Francesco's team calling it a day after 30 years

Having come to Britain over 40 years ago, he has decided to call it a day after living out his dream of running his own cookery business.

Looking back, the Italian says he is delighted with the success his grassroots business has enjoyed, attracting customers from as far away as London and Watford.

He has also welcomed celebrity guests including the former world champion boxer Frank Bruno.

Francesco, who ran the business with his wife for all these years, said: “I like to look after people, and have them miss me going.”

The family hasn’t planned anything special for the upcoming closing date in two and a half weeks’ time. Francesco says the main thing he will be doing is catching up on sleep and enjoying life for at least a year.

He added that during his years running the restaurant, he poured his ‘heart’ into cooking and delivered Italian food to a wide variety of customers – and claims it’s the most ‘passionate food in the world’.

As recently as last year the restaurant earned a Travellers’ Choice distinction on Tripadvisor – and it’s currently the fifth highest rated restaurant in the market town.

Recent reviews – unsurprisingly given Francesco’s Italian roots and passion for his home country – hail the venue's authenticity.

Special mention is also given to Francesco and his wife, with many visitors praising their friendliness and willingness to engage with customers.

Francesco mentioned how some punters in recent days have expressed their disappointment that the store is closing.

Google Reviews also note the quality service at the dine-in venue when listing pluses for the soon-to-be shutting business.