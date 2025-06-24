First look at new 'adventure' golf course set to open in Aylesbury

A new golf course is set to open in Aylesbury offering a different way for locals to play the sport.

Aylesbury Adventure Golf Course, is set to open in Bierton at the Aylesbury Golf Centre site.

It will be the only ‘crazy’ golf-style outdoor course within the Aylesbury area and opens to the public following a launch event on July 5.

This 12-hole course is adjacent to the existing driving range at the site and is said to be a course aimed at golfers of all ages and abilities.

It has been confirmed that the new course will be run by the same team that look after the Barn and Bay 19 sports bar which are attached to the golfing site.

To mark the opening, Countryfile presenter John Craven, is stopping by to complete the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Aylesbury Golf Centre previously revealed that it wanted the site to have a farm-like theme to reflect its countryside surroundings.

Prior to the mini-golf course being approved by Bucks Council, people involved with the scheme told the Bucks Herald that they wanted to build an outdoor mini-course in Aylesbury to address the fact the nearest one was located in Milton Keynes.

When drawing up their plans years ago for the site, organisers mentioned constructing windmills, and replica animal obstructions which could be placed throughout the new course.

A spokesperson for the project told The Bucks Herald in 2022, prior to the course getting planning approval: "We're hoping for something a bit more spectacular than your typical adventure course.

"If you could imagine these big adventure courses, where you have a pirate alley or dinosaurs. That type of set up, albeit because this is a country setting, it will probably be more of a farm setting.

"It has turned into a thriving business with the golf driving range, but you don't actually have any families there, doing activities together.

"This adventure golf is absolutely perfect for the whole family to participate in. It's something we thought would be fitting for the Aylesbury area. It's a big burgeoning population, and the nearest adventure golf course we have to us is Milton Keynes."