First look at latest Starbucks to open in Aylesbury Vale creating 20 new jobs

An inside look at the latest Starbucks venue to open in Buckinghamshire

Aylesbury Vale's latest Starbucks store

Starbucks has released images showing the interior of its latest store to open in Buckinghamshire.

A new Starbucks was opened in Buckinghamshire on Friday (15 December) creating 20 new jobs.

Starbucks now has over 100 stores across the UK and opened another venue in Aylesbury town centre last year.

The new Starbucks

To celebrate, the store will be offering complimentary reusable Starbucks cups to its first 100 customers.

It is a dine in and drive-thru venue that is located on London Road. The giant coffee franchise has also confirmed its Buckingham store will be supporting Freddie’s Futures Charity. It will help to raise funds and provide complimentary coffee and refreshments for charity meetings.

Company 23.5 Degrees, will be running the store, and is Starbucks first UK franchise partner, managing director, Mark Hepburn, said: “The opening of our Buckingham store is a testament to the unwavering commitment and passion of everyone involved. We’re looking forward to getting to know our neighbours and building relationships with the local community and especially the team from our charity partner, Freddie’s Future.”

He has previously worked at Burger King and KFC stores.

Customers can dine in at the Bucks coffee house

The store also has comfortable seating and free wi-fi, as well as the drive-thru lane. It will be open between 6.00 am and 9:00 pm.

Starbucks is advertising new Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso, and is advising customers that it serves a broad range of dairy alternatives. Guests who use a reusable cup when purchasing a drink will receive a 25p discount.

Starbucks says its coffee is 100 per cent ethically sourced coffee in partnership with Conservation International.