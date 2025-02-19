Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New images of a pub in an Aylesbury Vale town have been released after the venue underwent a makeover project that cost just short of £300,000.

New photos of The Whale in Buckingham, that reopened its doors to the public last Thursday (13 February), showcase its new interior and exterior.

Craig Tompkins, who runs the pub, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be at the helm of The Whale and to have played a part in such an exciting refurbishment project! Reopening night went really well and it was great to welcome the community back and showcase the pub’s fresh new look.”

Admiral Taverns, which owns the property, has revealed that the bar has been fitted with new herringbone flooring, statement fixtures, quirky fittings and modern furniture. The changes have been designed to elevate and brighten the overall look and feel of the pub.

The pub bas been transformed

Visitors to the Market Hill venue will also see new lighting and signage outside the building.

Customers who turned up on opening day were greeted with a complimentary prosecco and live acts performed that evening.

The Whale is part of Admiral Taverns’, Proper Pubs division, and is the sixth premium site to open under the scheme.

Craig added: “I’d like to thank everyone at Proper Pubs for their incredible support throughout this process and helping to bring the vision to life. I’ve loved every second of being behind the bar of The Whale so far and meeting the community so I can’t wait for all that’s to come.”

New lighting and signage is now on show

Guests are encouraged to check out the pub’s drinks selection, and are advised that The Whale hosts a busy schedule of live weekend entertainment including quizzes, DJ sets and open mic nights. The pub also has the rights to show both TNT and Sky Sports’ range of live matches and events.

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: “The Whale looks absolutely amazing and it’s especially exciting that this is the sixth premium-value site to open across the Proper Pubs estate. We couldn’t ask for a more energetic and enthusiastic operator and I look forward to seeing everything that Craig has in store for this fantastic community pub.”