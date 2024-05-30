Famous model village store in Bucks reopens after painstaking refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A famous miniature model village shop in Buckinghamshire has been reopened after a delicate refurbishment project.

The Entertainer, has revealed that its ‘smallest store in the UK’, located in Beaconsfield, was given a makeover ahead of its 24th anniversary.

Located in Bekonscot Model Village and Railway, the mini store was refurbished by toy-making company, Addo Play.

Viewers can now once again check out the mini store, which is part of the world’s oldest and original model village which open its doors in 1929.

Introduced to the village in 2000, The Entertainer store revamp took Addo Play staff roughly 40 hours and four tubes of superglue to complete.

Now, The Entertainer can reveal that the store has triple its number of tiny boxes with the total rising to 62, which sit alongside 17 mini footballs and 21 miniature toys that are over 90% smaller than the original products.

The famous mini village spans over 1.5 acres and also contains an extensive model railway and intricately detailed buildings.

“We spent hours making each toy, crafting, and redecorating the toy shop,” said Teresa Niemandt, creative director at Addo Play. “Although the shop doors of The Entertainer at Bekonscot Model Village will never open, we hope that the work we have done will inspire and bring joy to the many little visitors peeking through the toy shop windows.”