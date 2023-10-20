Family-run Japanese restaurant in Aylesbury expands to open new venue in Princes Risborough

The restaurant is set to open next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family-run business in Aylesbury has announced its expanding with the opening of a new restaurant in Princes Risborough.

Following the success of Miya Japanese Grill and Bar in Aylesbury, which opened in 2019, Kelvin Wong is now opening another branch in Princes Risborough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miya Princes Risborough will be owned by Dave Turberville, and managed by his son, Anthony Turberville.

The new Miya restaurant opening in Princes Risborough

Located on the high street, the business is set to open in November, no date has been confirmed yet.

Like its sister restaurant in Aylesbury, the new venue will offer an extensive drinks menu and fresh Japanese cuisine.

Kelvin and his wife, Nikki, have two daughters both of which now have restaurants named after them. Miya, the couple’s eldest daughter will now have the Aylesbury and Princes Risborough branch named after her and Jasie, their youngest, has a Korean BBQ restaurant named after her located within Miya, Aylesbury.

The second restaurant in the chain

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelvin said: “We are very much looking forward to the restaurant being open and welcoming everyone in Princes Risborough. We thought that it was the perfect place to open the new branch and are delighted to be a part of such a wonderful and historical town. We very much hope that we can be a great enhancement to the High Street and community.”

He is an experienced restaurateur and pub landlord as well as Miya and Jasie restaurants he also already manages the Guttmann Centre in Stoke Mandeville.

He was until recently the landlord of the Watermead Inn and is set to open another pub in Aylesbury.

Town mayor and chairman, Councillor Andy Ball, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Miya Japanese Grill and Bar into Princes Risborough. This new addition not only adds to the diversity of our local cuisine options, but also provides a boost to our local economy by creating jobs and contributing to the growth of our community. We hope our wonderful community will welcome the new establishment with open arms.”