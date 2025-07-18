Fairhive and DWP drive disability confident leadership across Buckinghamshire

Fairhive Homes has teamed up with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to champion inclusive employment practices across the county, as part of the government led Disability Confident scheme, an initiative, which aims to support employers in recruiting and retaining disabled workers.

Earlier this month Fairhive co-hosted a Level 3 Disability Confident Leader workshop with the DWP. Held virtually on 3rd July, the event brought together 20 local employers from sectors such as education, healthcare, IT, hospitality, and local government, that had already achieved their level 2.

Fairhive, which became a Disability Confident Leader in March 2023, has since become a strong advocate for the scheme. The organisation has been working to encourage more businesses to achieve Leader status, the highest level of recognition within the scheme.

Speaking at the workshop, Fairhive’s Assistant Director of People, John Wallbank, shared the housing provider’s journey to becoming a Disability Confident Leader. He highlighted the benefits of inclusive employment practices, not just for disabled employees, but for the entire workforce.

Fairhive staff at Confident Futures show 2024

“As the birthplace of the Paralympics, Buckinghamshire businesses have a key role to play in improving work for people with disabilities,” said Wallbank. “We’re proud to be among the first in the county to reach Level 3 and look forward to supporting others to follow suit.”

The workshop followed an earlier session in June, which drew over 35 employers from Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, and Oxfordshire. The forums were developed in response to local employer feedback requesting clearer guidance on progressing through the scheme.

Ben Stykuc, Disability Employment Adviser Leader for Buckinghamshire, praised the initiative. “Disability Confident is a great way for employers to demonstrate their commitment to supporting all staff,” he said. “John and Fairhive have been excellent ambassadors for what inclusive workplaces can look like.”

The Disability Confident scheme seeks to address the significant disability employment gap in the UK. Currently, just over half (53.1%) of working-age disabled people are in employment, compared to 81.6% of those without a disability — a gap of 28.5%.

Fairhive encourages businesses of all sizes to sign up and work towards becoming Disability Confident Leaders. More information is available at www.gov.uk/disability-confident.