Land earmarked for Marlow Film Studios is classed as grey belt under Labour’s new green belt guidance, an expert has said.

The classification of the land off the A404 junction in Little Marlow as grey belt was one of the main arguments made by Guernsey-based applicant Dido Property Limited in favour of the moviemaking hub during the public inquiry into the site, which concluded last month.

This is also the view of expert witness Jeremy Smith of SLR Consulting Limited, who has sent a new report to planning inspector Katie McDonald, who led the inquiry.

In it, he applies the government’s latest guidance on assessing the ‘grey belt’– a new term used by Labour to describe previously developed green belt land.

An artist's impression of the potential new film studios

The term also refers to sites that do not ‘strongly contribute’ to the purposes of the green belt, which is supposed to protect against urban sprawl into the countryside.

In his report, Mr Smith says he has concluded that the appeal site ‘does not strongly contribute’ to the purposes of the green belt.

He writes: “This updated assessment therefore confirms the conclusion in my proof of evidence that the appeal site is within grey belt.”

The expert witness gave evidence to the inquiry in January and his new report published this month comes after the government issued new guidance on the green belt in late February.

Angela Rayner will have the final say on the project. Photo from Leon Neal/Getty Images

During the inquiry however, wildlife campaigners and residents have argued that the land Dido plans to build the studios on is in fact green belt and that it supports a wide range of birds and is used by local people for leisure.

This was a view put forward during the inquiry by Dr Thorsten Polleit, a resident of the nearby Westhorpe House.

He said: “Once it is gone, it would indeed be gone forever. The green belt should be respected and be primarily for maintaining a green space between settlements and that is what this piece of land has done for many years.”

Ms McDonald is currently considering the evidence for the studios before presenting her final report to deputy prime minister and secretary of state Angela Rayner, who will have the final say on whether to give the project the go-ahead.

The inquiry followed Dido’s appeal of Buckinghamshire Council’s refusal last year to grant planning permission for its huge moviemaking hub.

Original plans for the site included 18 sound stages, 19 workshops, 1,117 car parking spaces and other facilities.

Although no decision has been made public on the studios, a Section 106 agreement has been published between the council, Dido, the Mash family of Pump Farm and Isle Of Man-based Berkeley (Carnwath Road) Limited, a subsidiary of the Berkeley Group.

A Section 106 is a legally binding agreement between a planning authority and a developer to mitigate the impact of a development on local services and infrastructure.

The agreement for the film studios commits the occupants of the film facilities to certain provisions before they move into the site.

This includes things like providing an apprenticeship or training programme with ‘at least 60 new training places per year’.

Other commitments include making sure public art is provided, that the studios work with local schools and that work placements for local people are provided.