Enferm Medical takes top award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Enferm Medical, a South East-based product lead recruitment company, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a winner of the prestigious Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards in the Randal Foundation category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This accolade recognises their outstanding entrepreneurial achievements, resilience, and the impact they have made in their industry and community. This award was kindly sponsored by Randal Foundation.

Now celebrating its 12th year, the Awards, often described as “The Grammys for Entrepreneurship” shine a spotlight on the individuals and businesses driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the UK economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards, sponsored by Allica Bank, honour remarkable stories of entrepreneurial success, perseverance, and vision.

As well as winning (not only one award but two!) Service Industry Entrepreneur of the year 2024

"Winning the Randal Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year award is an incredible honour and a testament to the hard work and dedication of my team and the community that supports us. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and creating meaningful change. At its core, entrepreneurship is about solving problems and building a better future, and this award fuels our passion to do exactly that." said Joshua Sprigg, Founder at Enferm Medical.

Francesca James, founder of the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, commented: "Every year, I’m in awe of the entrepreneurs who come through our programme, and this year is no different. The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards continues to receive thousands of applications annually, reflecting the incredible strength of entrepreneurship across the UK.

"This year’s winners collectively generate over £3 billion in turnover and employ over 20,000 people. These extraordinary individuals are not only transforming industries but also uplifting communities and inspiring the next generation of business leaders."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conrad Ford, Chief Product Officer at Allica Bank, commented: “As a former entrepreneur myself, I recognise the immense contribution that SMEs make to the UK and the challenges they face. It’s great to see some of the innovation taking place within SMEs across the country, and the appetite for growth that’s there, despite a challenging environment.

“These businesses are the backbone of the UK economy, it’s important we give them the support they deserve, and take a moment to pause and celebrate them! We’re proud to be supporting the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Congratulations to all the winners.”

The awards ceremony, held on November 18 at London’s iconic Grosvenor House, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers to celebrate the exceptional achievements of this year’s winners. The Randal Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year category highlights ventures that embody the Randal Foundation’s core mission: to save lives, improve life chances, and contribute positively to communities.

This award recognises entrepreneurs who not only achieve commercial success but also make a meaningful impact on society. Enferm Medical has been recognised for its pioneering approach to delivering high-quality healthcare staffing solutions across the UK. Their dedication to providing exceptional service, fostering innovation in workforce management, and addressing critical gaps in the healthcare sector has not only driven growth in the medical staffing industry but has also set a benchmark for excellence within the entrepreneurial community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at Enferm Medical is honoured to receive this award and extends heartfelt gratitude to their customers, partners, and supporters. This recognition from the Great British Entrepreneur Awards fuels their ambition to continue making a positive impact and inspires them to achieve even greater milestones.