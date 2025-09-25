driveJohnson’s celebrates 20 years of helping learner drivers in Aylesbury
When he started the company by himself back in 2005, Company Director, Anthony Johnson, never thought it would become what it is today.
“Celebrating 20 years is really special,” said Anthony. “Back in 2005, I wasn’t happy with the service that learners were getting at other driving schools, and wanted to set up a school where they received quality lessons at affordable prices.
"It’s been amazing to watch that ethos take off, and we now have hundreds of amazing instructors giving a top level of service every day!”
Over the years, driveJohnson’s has become known for its quality teaching standards, professional instructors, flexible lesson options, and very high pass rates. The 5-star reviews have naturally flooded in, and the company has consistently achieved an excellent score on Trustpilot, averaging 4.8 out of 5 stars.
Learners from Aylesbury consistently praise their friendly, knowledgeable instructors and excellent customer service. They don’t just leave with a licence, but gain new opportunities, freedom, and belief in themselves.
As driveJohnson’s celebrates this important milestone, they remain committed to helping thousands more learners pass with confidence.