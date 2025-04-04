Do you have what it takes? Ambitious and dynamic people from Buckinghamshire wanted as exclusive programme launches to find future prison leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prison officer from HMP Aylesbury wants to inspire others from the region to apply for an exclusive new programme to find and recruit the next generation of talented prison leaders.

His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has today launched the Future Prison Leaders Programme. The three-year programme aims to recruit 35 talented individuals from diverse backgrounds to help shape the future of the prison service. It offers a clear career pathway leading to a senior leadership position in prisons. But only the best will make the final cohort if they can negotiate a selection process that’ll be as tough as the role itself.

If you can make it through, you'll have the unique chance to shape the future of our prisons, lead with vision and play a key role in revolutionizing rehabilitation and reducing reoffending.

Bethany Loveridge, 35, works at HMP Aylesbury after initially joining as a prison officer on a similar scheme, after completing a degree in psychology and criminology at university.

Officer Loveridge has built a remarkable career in the prison service, progressing from a prison officer at HMP Holloway in 2010 to Head of Residence & Segregation at HMP Aylesbury.

She says: "I started as a prison officer with a background in psychology and criminology, and over the years, I’ve taken on various roles, from supervising offenders to leading operational teams. The opportunities for progression in the prison service are incredible, and no two days are ever the same.

"The leadership scheme I joined helped me to rise up the ranks in a short space of time, even while raising two children. It provided me with invaluable experience and fast-tracked my career, though I believe there’s always room for improvement in the support and management available. Ultimately, it gave me the platform to develop as a leader."

On career ambitions, she says: “I’m preparing for my Deputy Governor assessment, but my real passion is rehabilitation. Prisons should be more than just secure spaces—they should focus on helping people turn their lives around."

She adds: “To be a great leader in the prison service, you need to build rapport, show empathy, and set clear boundaries. You also need the confidence to challenge decisions constructively and stand by what you believe in. If you want to make a real difference in people’s lives, this is the place to do it."

Successful candidates will serve as prison officers learning the full range of operational duties on the wings. Before progressing to Custodial Manager in year two, when they’ll manage a team of prison officers, and then a Head of

Function management role in year three, taking responsibility across a whole prison in areas such as security, operations, drug strategy, residency and staffing.

Upon completion, participants will be prepared to undertake assessments to become a Deputy Governor, responsible for hundreds of staff and prisoners, depending on the prison you work in.

Lord Timpson OBE, Minister of State for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, says: “This is a leadership role like no other and we’re looking for the best people to create the next generation of leaders to transform our prison system.

“Prison staff play a vital role in keeping the public safe and helping us to reduce reoffending. This critical work means it is vital that we find extraordinary, resilient individuals who want to join a challenging but rewarding working environment and make a difference.”

To apply, you need people management experience or a degree. You need to be able to motivate staff and lead from the front, have great communication skills, to be analytical, make decisions and have the ability to think on your feet.

Key features of the programme include bespoke learning and development, a clear progression pathway to senior leadership, operational experience, line management responsibilities and a competitive starting salary and benefits.

If you’re motivated by a desire to make an impact and be recognised for hard work; want a career that offers growth, development, and the opportunity to contribute to society and an interest in the criminal justice system, then we want to hear from you.

Having the right people to lead our prison service is vital if we want to protect the public and reduce reoffending through rehabilitation. If you have the integrity, skills and strength of character we’re looking for then this could be the start of a successful career.

There’s leadership. Then there's setting the culture for prison staff to live by. Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be a prison leader of the future? If so, we want to hear from you. For more information, register your interest here.