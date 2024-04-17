Developer confirms plans for £1.5m Buckingham school expansion after controversial 130-home development is approved

The local parish council is concerned about the additional noise and pollution the project could cause
By James Lowson
Published 17th Apr 2024, 14:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A housing developer has confirmed plans to fund school expansions in an Aylesbury Vale town.

Bellway is contributing £1,500,000 towards facilitating construction work at primary schools in Buckingham and the town’s secondary school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recently, the developer was granted permission to construct 130 new homes in the area, despite local opposition. As part of the agreement Bellway is putting £2,100,000 into community projects, with a further road improvement projects and other schemes.

Most Popular
CGI of Bellway’s Moreton Fields development in Buckingham, photo from BellwayCGI of Bellway’s Moreton Fields development in Buckingham, photo from Bellway
CGI of Bellway’s Moreton Fields development in Buckingham, photo from Bellway

Named Moreton Fields, the new neighbourhood will be built across a 27-acre site to the west of Moreton Road. It will be made up of one and two-bedroom apartments and two to five-bedroom houses, with 84 properties for private sale and 46 affordable homes for affordable rent or shared ownership.

A number of residents, and local council officials, opposed the project but it was approved by the Secretary of State’s office.

Read More
Aylesbury restaurant owner set to run London Marathon for late friend

Concerns raised by locals included potential issues around parking, traffic, infrastructure, overdevelopment of the area and the potential risk of flooding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A representative for Maids Moreton Parish Council said: “For users of the streets and public rights of way within the village, there is no protection from the damaging noise and pollution that this development would bring.”

A similar application in the Buckingham area from Bellway was rejected seven years ago.

As well as over one hundred properties, developer plans include a large open space with play and recreational areas, new rugby pitches and car parking facilities. Bellway has pledged to maintain existing hedgerows, whilst planting new trees, wildflowers and grassland.

As well as money available for schools, £260,000 will be spent on improving Buckingham roads.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Smits, managing director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “Moreton Fields will deliver a range of high-quality new homes, public open space and sporting facilities as well as a major funding contribution towards the expansion of local schools.

“The large area of open space together with the addition of the new trees and native plants will provide a place for people to connect with nature while achieving a biodiversity net gain of more than 30 per cent in wildlife habitats – significantly higher than the 10 per cent figure required of new developments.”

More details can be found online.

Related topics:BellwayAylesbury ValeBuckingham