Developer confirms plans for £1.5m Buckingham school expansion after controversial 130-home development is approved
and live on Freeview channel 276
A housing developer has confirmed plans to fund school expansions in an Aylesbury Vale town.
Bellway is contributing £1,500,000 towards facilitating construction work at primary schools in Buckingham and the town’s secondary school.
Recently, the developer was granted permission to construct 130 new homes in the area, despite local opposition. As part of the agreement Bellway is putting £2,100,000 into community projects, with a further road improvement projects and other schemes.
Named Moreton Fields, the new neighbourhood will be built across a 27-acre site to the west of Moreton Road. It will be made up of one and two-bedroom apartments and two to five-bedroom houses, with 84 properties for private sale and 46 affordable homes for affordable rent or shared ownership.
A number of residents, and local council officials, opposed the project but it was approved by the Secretary of State’s office.
Concerns raised by locals included potential issues around parking, traffic, infrastructure, overdevelopment of the area and the potential risk of flooding.
A representative for Maids Moreton Parish Council said: “For users of the streets and public rights of way within the village, there is no protection from the damaging noise and pollution that this development would bring.”
A similar application in the Buckingham area from Bellway was rejected seven years ago.
As well as over one hundred properties, developer plans include a large open space with play and recreational areas, new rugby pitches and car parking facilities. Bellway has pledged to maintain existing hedgerows, whilst planting new trees, wildflowers and grassland.
As well as money available for schools, £260,000 will be spent on improving Buckingham roads.
Paul Smits, managing director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “Moreton Fields will deliver a range of high-quality new homes, public open space and sporting facilities as well as a major funding contribution towards the expansion of local schools.
“The large area of open space together with the addition of the new trees and native plants will provide a place for people to connect with nature while achieving a biodiversity net gain of more than 30 per cent in wildlife habitats – significantly higher than the 10 per cent figure required of new developments.”