A developer has been announced to complete the construction of a 75-home neighbourhood that is being constructed in an Aylesbury Vale village.

Greencore Homes has been named as the housebuilder tasked with completing a new development in Waddesdon.

Last year planning permission was granted for 75 new dwellings on largely disused land by allotments in the village. The new homes will be built on a former allotment site by Waddesdon High Street.

To make the area ready for housing the developer will have to implement water drainage systems and demolish existing structures. The plans also include proposals for a play area, new footpath links, and a private residential road. Plans also show that over 30% of the homes, due to be built at the disused site, meet the Government’s criteria for affordable housing.

Part of the illustrative masterplan submitted to the council five years ago

Waddesdon Parish Council did not object to the scheme but wants section 106 contributions to improve local public transport and community facilities as part of the housing deal.

The Diocese of Oxford, which owns the site, says the new scheme will provide much needed social rented homes in the area.

Reverend Steven Croft, Bishop of Oxford, said: “As a diocese, we are committed to creating opportunities for all for good quality, sustainable, and affordable housing. Caring for God’s creation is at the heart of our mission, so as part of the selection process it was a priority that we chose a developer which shared these aims for the Waddesdon site. We are particularly pleased that Greencore, a diocese-based award-winning company, will now be bringing forward a ‘better than net zero’ development that we and the local community can be proud of.”

It has been revealed that Greencore was chosen due to its approach to building sustainable housing.

Jon Di-Stefano, CEO of Greencore Homes said: “Securing this site in Waddesdon marks another important milestone in our mission to deliver 10,000 Better Than Net Zero homes by 2035. Our landscape-led approach ensures that each development not only meets the highest standards of energy efficiency but also enhances the character of the local area. We’re excited to bring forward 75 new homes here and to continue building communities in the Diocese of Oxford.”